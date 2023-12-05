It seemed that the match would end in a draw before Rice found space and scored with a header in the final moments of the match, igniting the enthusiasm of the visiting team and leaving the Luton fans disappointed.

After 20 quiet minutes of play, the situation changed after Gabriel Martinelli scored after a low pass from his teammate Bukayo Saka to give Arsenal the lead.

Luton equalized five minutes later with a header from Gabriel Ocho from a corner kick that goalkeeper David Raya was unable to save.

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski stopped attempts from Saka and Martinelli before Gabriel Jesus restored the lead for Arsenal before the break with a shot from close range.

Luton responded strongly to Arsenal after Elijah Adebayo scored with a header from a corner kick in the 49th minute, eight minutes before Andros Townsend passed to Ross Barkley, his former England teammate, who fired a low shot that goalkeeper Raya misjudged.

But Kai Havertz succeeded in equalizing for Arsenal after about an hour of play, before Rice snatched a thrilling victory for his team.