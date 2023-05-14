Monday, May 15, 2023
Arsenal ended up thrashed: Brighton practically sentenced the Premier League

May 14, 2023
Arsenal vs. Brighton


Manchester City could celebrate the title early on the next date.

Arsenal, who had up to eight points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League, practically gave away the championship this Sunday, in the absence of two dates.

Brighton thrashed the ‘Gunners’ 3-0 this Sunday and, with Manchester City’s victory by the same score against Everton, practically helped to seal the tournament.

Two Latin Americans were the protagonists of Brighton’s win: Paraguayan Julio Enciso, author of the first goal, and Ecuadorian Pervis Estupiñán, who scored the third goal and assisted Enciso.

City reached 85 points and Arsenal, with the defeat, dropped to 81.

News in development.

