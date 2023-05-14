Arsenal ended up thrashed: Brighton practically sentenced the Premier League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Arsenal vs. Brighton
Arsenal vs. Brighton
Manchester City could celebrate the title early on the next date.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Arsenal, who had up to eight points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League, practically gave away the championship this Sunday, in the absence of two dates.
Brighton thrashed the ‘Gunners’ 3-0 this Sunday and, with Manchester City’s victory by the same score against Everton, practically helped to seal the tournament.
Two Latin Americans were the protagonists of Brighton’s win: Paraguayan Julio Enciso, author of the first goal, and Ecuadorian Pervis Estupiñán, who scored the third goal and assisted Enciso.
City reached 85 points and Arsenal, with the defeat, dropped to 81.
News in development.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Arsenal #ended #thrashed #Brighton #practically #sentenced #Premier #League
Leave a Reply