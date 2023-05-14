Arsenal ended up thrashed: Brighton practically sentenced the Premier League

Arsenal, who had up to eight points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League, practically gave away the championship this Sunday, in the absence of two dates.

Brighton thrashed the ‘Gunners’ 3-0 this Sunday and, with Manchester City’s victory by the same score against Everton, practically helped to seal the tournament.

Two Latin Americans were the protagonists of Brighton’s win: Paraguayan Julio Enciso, author of the first goal, and Ecuadorian Pervis Estupiñán, who scored the third goal and assisted Enciso.

City reached 85 points and Arsenal, with the defeat, dropped to 81.

