The National Police is investigating the circumstances of the death of a 28-year-old woman, whose body was located this Wednesday in a Torremolinos building. Local Police agents have arrested her partner early in the afternoon as the alleged perpetrator of the crime, after activating a protocol for a possible case of gender violence and searching for it. Citizen collaboration has helped locate and arrest her.

The events happened this Wednesday morning in the La Carihuela area. According to the first investigations, the victim, a Spanish woman, was allegedly stabbed by her partner, of Italian nationality, with whom she apparently currently lived.

The City Council has declared a day of official mourning for this event. Specifically, the Consistory has issued a decree “on the occasion of the confirmation of the murder by gender violence of the 28-year-old woman, resident in the municipality, and murdered by her partner in the neighborhood of La Carihuela” in which it is declared local official mourning in Torremolinos from this Wednesday until 1:30 p.m. on May 18, a period in which the exterior flags of all municipal buildings will fly at half mast. In addition, they have called a minute of silence at the door of the Municipal Council this Thursday, the 18th, at 12:00. From the Corporation they have shown condolences and the condolences of the city to the relatives of the victim.

Relationship marked by jealousy



Paula barely had time to call for help, although her cries for help quickly alerted the neighbors. By the time there was a knock on her door, the woman was no longer heard. Paula was trying to get away from that man to end a relationship supposedly marked by jealousy and mistreatment.

This was not the first time that the neighbors intervened or were concerned about the woman’s condition. The alleged murderer left the home taking advantage of the moment when they went to get the phone to notify the police. As he left the house, he closed the door behind him, thus preventing any help to the victim.

The crime of Paula, a native of Malaga capital, has shocked La Carihuela (Torremolinos), where the young woman lived and had forged a second family with her coworkers. She was also the mother of three children, the youngest the result of her relationship with the alleged murderer.

Heartbroken, friends of the victim explain to this newspaper that they were aware of the hell that Paula had been suffering for some time at the hands of her ex-partner. He already had a history of gender violence, as they pointed out, and, despite her beatings, despite how much her relatives encouraged her to report it, she always refused. She didn’t want to hurt him, she used to reply.

Both lived together in the same home, despite the fact that Paula broke the relationship a few weeks ago. Something that he, apparently, did not accept. He also did not obey her pleas for him to leave the house, as she requested. The woman, as she repeated to the companions with whom she vented, she was confident that she would soon be able to start a new life away from violence.

Paula was dedicated to the hospitality industry and, despite her particular hell, she always tried to show her best face, both inside and outside her job. As they describe her, she was a vital and affectionate woman, very given to hugs, as well as completely devoted to her work. Her hope was to regain control of her life.