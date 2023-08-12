The Colombian Police have arrested this Friday Manuel Ranoque, father of two of the four indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Colombian jungle after a plane crash. His capture occurred after allegations of alleged sexual abuse against one of his stepdaughters. The prosecution has confirmed the arrest in a message to the media, without specifying the charges.

The man disputes the custody of the minors with the maternal grandparents, who accuse him of having hit the children’s mother, who died in the accident. After the rescue, the children’s maternal family began to publicly denounce him for sexual abuse and domestic violence.

«The complete information will be sent when he is prosecuted. The hearings are expected to be tomorrow, but it depends on the judge,” a spokeswoman for the prosecution said.







After the rescue of the minors, in early June, William Castro, governor of the indigenous town where the family lived, already said on television that “there were indications” that Ranoque had raped the eldest of the children.

Castro also showed a photo of the injuries suffered by Magdalena Mucutuy, the mother of the minors, at the hands of Ranoque, who has denied these accusations. Lesly (13 years old), Soleiny (9), Tien Noriel (5) and Cristin (1) were hospitalized for a month and were discharged in good health.