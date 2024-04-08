Tragedy in the town of Soto de Rey, located in the Asturian area of ​​Ribera de Arriba and a few kilometers from its capital, Oviedo. A 46-year-old man was arrested this Monday for allegedly murdering and beheading his father, identified as Miguel Muñiz. He then took the head of his mother to the gazebo in the same town, just a hundred meters from the house where the family lived in El Picón.

Once at the same roundabout, he attacked several cars, bloodied and half naked, according to different witnesses to what happened. At the scene he placed his head next to the guardrail, but not before kicking it as if it were a ball, as witnesses to the event indicated.

Around 10:00 p.m., several simultaneous calls to the Asturias Civil Guard Command warned that some motorists on the N-630, as they passed through the town of Soto de Ribera, were being attacked by an angry individual. and carrying an ax in his hands. Various Citizen Security patrols from the force went to the place, which after locating said person proceeded to arrest him. Moments later he was transferred on a stretcher to an ambulance.

A neighbor in the area shows the hood of her car, bloody after throwing the head of the victim, her alleged murderer, against it.



Damian Arianza





According to the testimonies collected, the man “was crazy”, he was “buzzed” carrying his father's head and there were even those who pointed out that he was singing 'Cara al Sol'. Criminalistics agents from the Civil Guard moved to analyze the scene of the murder, which supposedly occurred outside the family home. It is also being investigated whether this fact is related to another possible call received in the afternoon alerting that a man was going down the area of ​​the El Angliru mountain pass half naked.

“He threw my head into the hood”



One of the witnesses is Arancha Lomba, a resident of the area. She was driving home from work when she bumped into the man: “she got in front of me, started laughing and threw my head on the hood.” At first, she didn't know what was happening until she realized it was the dismembered head of a real man.

Another driver, Jorge González, who crossed the alleged executioner on his way, told this newspaper that he also pounced on his vehicle, although he was able to swerve and avoid it.

The mayor of Ribera de Arriba, Tomás Fernández, convalescing from an operation, assured that the victim was “a very nice person” and that a few days ago he was speaking with him. He also added that he did not know “what could have happened” to trigger this tremendous tragedy.