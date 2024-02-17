The drug blockades and armed confrontations events that occurred on the night of Friday, February 16 in Ciudad Guzmán, Jaliscowould have been a product of the alleged arrest of a Plaza Chief of the Jalisco Cartel, New Generation (CJNG), according to data from journalist Antonio Neri obtained by DEBATE.

Until the moment of writing this journalistic note there is no official information on an arrestonly what is known is what was published by the mayor of the Jalisco municipality, Alejandro Barragán Sánchez, who speculated on his official Facebook about a detained person.

“Unofficially, it is reported that these actions are carried out by a criminal group as a result of the arrest of a person, a task carried out by federal authorities in our municipality,” published the first mayor.

The public official of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) detailed on the same social network that no injured people were recorded, although he did not specify the deaths.

Furthermore, he added that the alleged detention operation was carried out by federal forces, without having confirmation of which agency or agencies.

So far it has not been confirmed whether there will be suspension of classes in basic and higher education, it was only announced that the garbage collection service was suspended this Friday night.