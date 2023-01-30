SShock moment in the EU district in Brussels: Exactly at the end of the working day, three people were injured in an attack in a busy subway station on Monday. A man is said to have attacked her with a knife. According to police, one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered minor injuries.

As can be seen in photos, rescue workers treated a blood-smeared young man right in front of the main entrance of the EU Commission, the seat of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The background to the fact was initially unclear. As a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office of the German Press Agency in Brussels said, there was no evidence of terrorism.

Passers-by shout: “He has a knife”

The alleged perpetrator was arrested in the subway station, as a dpa reporter observed on site. The man, wearing a striped T-shirt, was lying on his stomach in the entryway, hands behind his back, while a police officer knelt on him. Emergency services with dogs shielded the scene. A few minutes earlier, passers-by had shouted: “He has a knife,” as a dpa reporter heard at the station shortly before 6 p.m.

The Schuman station is right between important EU institutions and is used by many EU employees. The EU Commission, the Council of the European Union and the Foreign Service of the EU are right next to the station.

In the evening, Brussels Mayor Philippe Close wrote on Twitter: “Knife attack in the Schuman station”. Good cooperation between the police led to a quick arrest. EU Council President Charles Michel thanked the emergency services and expressed his condolences to the victims.

As the Brussels transport company announced on Twitter, local public transport in the area around the Schumann stop was partially stopped due to the police operation.