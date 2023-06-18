The renowned actor arnold schwarzenegger and former Governor of California dreams of being president of the united states, but something prevents itDespite this, he has expressed in a recent interview with CNN his intention to run as a candidate in the next US presidential elections, as long as the country’s legislation allows it.

Schwarzenegger is a man of Austrian origin, who emigrated to the United States in 1968 and acquired US citizenship in 1983, and despite having already been governor of an entity in the United States, the Constitution prevents him from being president.

During the interview, host Chris Wallace asked Schwarzenegger would have run for president were it not for the constitutional requirement of being a US citizen by birth. To which the actor responded in the affirmative, making it clear that he would do it in those circumstances.

Schwarzenegger, 75, affirmed that he considers that the field is open for new candidates in politics, just as it happened in the 2016 elections. In his words, the important thing is that the person who run for president be able to unite all citizens.

The former governor has reiterated that the campaign is currently focused on “who you vote against, rather than who you vote for.”

The presenter continued to question the actor on whether he confirmed his intention to run for president in 2024, to which Schwarzenegger once again responded in the affirmative.

The actor mentioned that, as happened in California, where was governor twice, people are looking for new answers and a leader capable of uniting the nation, across political divisions.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was born on July 30, 1947 in Thal, a town near Graz, Austria. After immigrating to the United States in 1968, he became a US citizen in 1983. In 2003, he was elected Governor of California after the removal of his predecessor, Gary Davis, and in 2006 he was elected for a second term.

The Schwarzenegger’s run for president of the United States It generates expectation about the upcoming elections and if he will manage to consolidate his political career in the highest leadership position in the country.

His statements have opened the debate on the need for a leader who can unify the nation and offer fresh and innovative responses to current challenges.