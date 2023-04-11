Colima.- One women belonging to the Municipal police of Manzanillo, Colimadied after being riddled by unknown persons, early Monday morning.

He stroke to gunshots It happened under the bypass to El Naranjo, at the height of the Country Club, in Mazanillo, the newspaper El Occidental publishes.

It was detailed that the woman was in a motorcycle taxiled by his partner, when they were matched by some armed men and they began to hit.

The motorcycle taxi driver ran to escape the armedand they began to shoot at the policewoman, on several occasions, until seeing her fall. Then they fled.

The women, woundwas being treated by medical personnel, when she could no longer resist and died.

Police conducted a search for the responsiblebut they did not find any suspects.