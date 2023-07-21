It was reported a few days ago that Ariana Grande and dalton gomez They ended their love relationship and are about to start the divorce process. Now it is revealed that the American singer already has a new boyfriend and is one very close to her current work.

TMZ reported that Ariana is dating ethan slaterhis co-star in ‘wicked‘, the film in which he stars together with Cinthya Erivo, which will be arriving before the end of 2024.

Regarding the alleged relationship that celebrities now have, it has been reported that it was a decision they made after having finished with the people they were with; in the case of Ariana it was Dalton Gomez and in the case of Ethan with Lilly Jay.

Who is Ethan Slater, the supposed new boyfriend of Ariana Grande?

After it became known that Ariana Grande already has a new boyfriend, many have questioned who it is and here we tell you. ethan slater is a 31-year-old American actor and singer who rose to fame after starring in the musical “Sponge Bob Square Pants: The Broadway Musical.”

The artist is also in projects like ‘Redheads Anonymous’, ‘New Mayor of New York’, ‘Lightning Bugs in a Jar’, ‘Fosse/Verdon’ and soon ‘Wicked’, alongside Ariana Grande.

Ethan married singer Lilly Jay in 2018, with whom he had his first child last year, but their relationship seems to have ended, as well as Ariana Grande’s with Dalton Gomez. For now, neither of the two celebrities has spoken.

