Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Rayados de Monterrey got the last ticket for the qualifying phase 4th Final of the Concachampions Cup 2024. When passing over the Cincinnati FC the squad 'Tano' Ortiz will have a tough test before Lionel Messi and the inter Miami CF.

The Gang will have to travel to the United States to compete in the Going match in it DRV PNK stadium. Days after Monterey be host of return dueltypical of being the first Lionel Andres Messi will play officially in Mexico.

The tie was announced last Thursday, March 14, and as it happened during the lottery of the last world Cup in Qatar 2022several Argentines They began to point out that Lionel Messi and company have a clear path to advance semi-finals.

On social networks several people claim that Leo Messi and Inter Miami CF They won't have a big problem against Striped from Monterrey, so much that they point out This crossing as “easy” to The Herons.

Rayados eliminated Cincinnati in the 8th round

jam media

That same feeling is remembered when in the revelation of the countries that would be rivals in the group stage of the world Cup,a video showed when the Argentine goalkeeper, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínezstarts saying: “Easy, easy” when they showed the name of Mexico to share group with Argentina.

In the same way, Argentines began to make fun of Striped from Monterrey, who will have the task of putting together a strategy to tie down Lionel Andres Messi in the first leg and second leg of the 4th Finals of the Concachampions Cup.

Publication about the duel between Rayados and Lionel Messi

Twitter Diario Olé

A publication by Diario Olé received various comments in which Internet users mocked the Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club weeks away from starting the key 4th of Final.

«Mexico… “easy, easy”». “The wall-hoppers are no match for our exalted captain.” »The biggest idol of Monterey “It's Mr. Barriga.” “And where is it from?” Monterey? As it is not known worldwide, that is why I ask. “Thanks to Messi the world is going to see a match Monterey», wrote various users.

Both the first leg and the return leg will be played in the month of April. scratched, previously, you will have an appointment with Atlas and Chivas in the MX League, competition that he leads alone with 25 points and without any setbacks.

