Two months after winning the World Cup in Qatar, the fans of the Argentine national team still keep intact the memories of a historic featwhich ended the 36-year drought without being able to win a World Cup.

He December 18, in the Lusail State of Qatarthe phenomenon called La Scaloneta, with Lionel Messi at the helm, was able to reverse a situation that led him to go through 120 regulation minutes without being able to get rid of a French team that was two goals down in the result and, finally, forced the definition to the penalties.

Once the cry of relief resounded in Qatar, from Argentina, in the main arteries of each city or town, joy was felt. As time goes by, the merriment continues on the air and fans search for the most creative way to pay tribute to the athletes who led a country to glory.

In the case of Marcos Minadeo, a young man from Rawson, Chacabuco district, in the Province of Buenos Aires, decided to tattoo the 26 players who made the list and the technical director Lionel Scaloni on his back.

“It was a decision and promise I made in the match against Mexico. That was when I promised that if we were champions I would get a tattoo at 27″, he told the Argentine newspaper La Nación.

Despite the joy of the World Cup, Marcos had to sweat the shirt, as did the athletes on the playing field due to the area where he chose to get tattooed: “It will have taken me approximately four hours. The issue is that it took a long time because I had to ask him to stop due to pain. The rib and spine area is very painful,” she added.

The comment of ‘Papu’ Gómez and the ‘like’ of Almada

Posting the image to his feed, he never imagined that mentioning the players would bring him an immediate response. With millions of followers and mentions around the world, Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomezwho is recovering from an operation on his leg, took a minute to observe the tattoo of the protagonist of this story and he replied with a “Thank you”, followed by a heart emoji.

“It was crazy. A mix of emotions: joy, nervousness. As soon as I saw it, I said: ‘I did it’, I couldn’t believe that I saw it and that on top of that I put ‘thank you’ to the publication”highlighted Marcos, who works at the Civil Registry and owns a sportswear showroom.

But that was not the only thing. Immediately, the midfielder Thiago Almadawho stood out in the country with the Vélez Sarsfield shirt, also he commented with a ‘like’ to give another satisfaction to this fan who decided to tattoo the name and surname of each player who went down in the history of Argentine sports.

“This was a promise to the happiest day of my life in sports”, Marcos detailed, proud, while he still continues to see the cell phone and awaits more reactions from the members of La Scaloneta that were engraved on his skin.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA