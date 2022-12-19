Argentina gave free rein to joy from the conclusion of the final in which its team was proclaimed world champion and stretched it during the early hours of Monday, without serious incidents being recorded despite the magnitude of the celebrations.

Plastic bottles, paper, glass and all kinds of garbage were left as witnesses on the banks of the most central streets of Buenos Aires, where the demonstrations to celebrate the victory of the ‘Scaloneta’ over the French team in the batch penalties (4-2) after the 3-3 tie in the 120 minutes of play.

Despite the fact that the capital’s government had established a cleaning device for the post-match, trying to travel beyond midnight around the Obelisk, the main concentration point of the festivities, Whether on foot or by vehicle, it implied avoiding innumerable waste stored on the sides of avenues and streets.

With a strong security device, which blocked access to the streets surrounding the iconic capital monument, and despite the high volume of alcohol consumed during so many hours of festivities, there were no serious incidents among the almost one million Argentine fans who They gathered around.

The arrival of the albiceleste expedition to the Ezeiza International Airportin the province of Buenos Aires, from where he will move to the sports venue of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to spend the night.

It is still unknown what the level of the official festivities will be, since the Executive continues to analyze the convenience or not of massive acts and, according to sources from the Presidency, the type of meeting between the president, will be defined throughout Monday, Alberto Fernández, and the members of the ‘Scaloneta’.

On the one hand, many expect a snapshot of the Albiceleste waving from the balcony of the Casa Rosada, as happened in 1986 with Argentina de Diego Armando Maradona; instead, others have spoken that the reception by the head of state could be similar to that of 2014.

At that time, the then president, Cristina Fernandezmet the members of the team that was runner-up in the World Cup in Brazil, after losing to Germany, at the AFA grounds.

The delay with respect to the initial schedule on the flight that transports Lionel Scaloni’s team from Doha has led to the consideration that the festivities, whether massive or more discreet, will take place on Tuesday.

Argentina won the Qatar World Cup 2022 tAfter beating France in the penalty shootout (4-2) after drawing 3-3 in the 120 minutes of play, they added their third title, after those achieved in 1978 and 1986.

