Currently, BBVA is one of the banks with the greatest presence in the country, due to the fact that in recent years it has invested in offering more benefits to your customersthat is why we will talk to you mainly about those bonuses aimed at the elderly that are found in customers who carry BBVA cards.

According to the Spanish bank with a presence in Mexico, the bank has more than 4.5 million of customers with BBVA cards and belong to the elderly population, therefore, in an attempt to improve its services for this population, the entity has promoted a new initiative that offers benefits to the elderly who are clients of the institution.

In this case, BBVA maintains the support of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef)who want these new benefits to be clearly explained to the older adult population who are clients of the BBVA cards. At present, the senior citizen fraud They have had a significant increase, preferentially in bank branches, so it is an issue that the institution addressed.

New benefits for seniors with BBVA Cards

Due to the large number of frauds that were reported, in the last year campaigns were implemented to alarm the older adult population and this was part of the new benefits that seek to help older adults who carry out operations at ATMs and branches not be victims of crime, so here you can find the benefits that BBVA cards grant:

Preference for window service

Guidance and help to carry out secure transactions

20,000 BBVA employees trained to work with the elderly

Remote service cell to authenticate customers who present low quality in their fingerprint when performing a PIN, credit or debit card replacement

Permanent anti-fraud communication campaign on different digital channels, television and radio

These new benefits offered by BBVA cards that they have for the elderly, could reduce the waiting time and offer greater confidence in the banks, since they will be able to go for guidance on any financial issue that may present doubts.

With these actions, it is sought bridge the technology gap that could be present among the older beneficiaries compared to the new generations.

Older adults who have BBVA cards they will be able to enjoy the new benefits that it has for them instantly, they just have to go to their branch and talk to the account executive that is available so that you know in depth everything that this bank can do for your finances or what to do in case that disputes arise in the banking transactions that you do