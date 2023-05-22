Arnold Schwarzenegger could return to the “Terminator” saga and work on a new “Conan” movie. Both films catapulted him to world fame and to this day they have remained unmissable classics in the history of cinema. Recently, the actor spoke about it in an interview, in which he finally put the dots over the i’s and clarified his situation in Hollywood. What can fans expect about his possible return to the big screen?

The panorama was uncertain for his followers, but for Schwarzenegger it is more than clear. The former governor of California and former bodybuilder does not have good news for movie lovers about him, but everything will depend on one condition.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s condition to return

Schwarzenegger does not want to cover the sun with one finger and admits that the quality of the films that followed the third “Terminator” were not the best of that franchise created by James Cameron. “The film number 4 (‘Salvation’), he was not there because he was governor. Then, 5 (‘Genesis’) and 6 (‘Hidden Fate’) They didn’t close the deal as far as I’m concerned. We knew it in advance because they were just not well written”.

Arnold Schwarzenegger admits the last three "Terminator" sequels aren't any good. Photo: TriStar Pictures

In such a way, Arnold believes that the only way to fight Skynet again as the remembered T-800 is that “someone” has “a great idea”. In addition, he acknowledges the love of the fans: “I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to ‘Terminator’.”

Does “Conan” return with Arnold Schwarzenegger?

As if the above were not enough, “The Legend of Conan” —the supposed sequel that is still looking for a producer— seems to be a stalled project that would not see the light of day. It happens that, despite the fact that Schwarzenegger already has the written script ready, a rights issue stops him completely.

“Conan the Barbarian” is a 1982 movie classic. Photo: Universal Pictures

“It’s a pending issue of the last 10 years. Fredrik Malmberg has the rights. He comes up to me and says, ‘Oh, I have a deal with Netflix. And when we asked Netflix, they don’t know anything about it,” the actor explained. “He owns the rights, and until he sells the rights to one or two movies, or the franchise, there’s nothing that can be done.”he added.