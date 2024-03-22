On social networks, content creators have gained popularity thanks to the topics they address in their recordings, this is the case of an architect from Brazil who on TikTok is known as '@dudaarquitetura' who has almost 100 million followers by sharing so much of her professionalism in being in charge of projecting, designing, directing the construction and maintenance of buildings, as well as the work of its bricklayers in each project.

María Eduarda Cavalcante is one of the most influential businesswomen in the luxury architecture market, standing out on the internet for her friendliness and beauty, like on this occasion that went viral after the architect arrives at the construction site in a dress and her bricklayers can't believe it.

According to the website, with a notable digital presence, the architect reached more than 15 million people with her lifestyle shared on her social networks, this by showing how she stands out in the area of ​​construction, as well as for her friendliness. to the Get to each of the jobsites and socialize with your co-workers.

The architect's style captivated users of the Chinese platform, thanks to his way of dressing, because it stands out by following fashion, this when arriving in heels, and even with a white dress to the works, thus standing out in all the places where he attends.

During the video, the young Brazilian who has her own company called “Duda Drean Architecture”, showed her arrival at a construction site, in which her bricklayers participated in the scene, Despite wearing a white dress, she kept the architectural engineering helmet on to prevent her safety.

Among sheets, bricks, sand, lime and other construction materials, the young professional walked in her heels without fear of losing her balance, therefore, by showing her talent for architecture and fashion, This viral clip already has almost 8 million views.

