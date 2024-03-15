The ARC Training Ship “Gloria”, emblem of Colombia and the National Navy, docked this Friday in the city of Baltimore, USA, for a three-day official visit that is part of the annual training of new cadets from the Almirante Padilla Naval School.

The ship will remain in the port until Monday and can be visited by the public at a specific time throughout the weekend: this Friday from two to four in the afternoon and Saturday and Sunday between 9 and 6 in the afternoon. The Colombian ship is located in the Inner Harbor, 401 Light St.

“The visit of the ARC Gloria Training Ship to Baltimore strengthens the ties of friendship between Colombia and the United States. It is also a magnificent opportunity to connect our Colombian diaspora with this emblematic symbol of our maritime heritage, so that together we can share and enjoy the rich biodiversity and culture of our country,” said Ambassador Daniel Ávila, Chargé d'Affaires of the Colombian Embassy in Washington.

The stop in Baltimore is the first that the ship makes in a journey of several months that will also take it to 9 countries in Europe. In this first phase of the cruise, 73 cadets from the Naval Academy travel, including 12 women, along with 88 crew members who will guide the students in this stage of instruction. Among them Midshipman Mariana Yunda Suárez, a 22-year-old woman from Bogotá, who will be the Brigadier Major of Embarkation and in charge of leading her colleagues and ensuring discipline in navigation and ports.

After visits to Lisbon (Portugal), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Marseille (France), the Gloria will arrive in Barcelona (Spain), where it will be replaced by another 74 cadets who will continue the journey. In this second phase the ship will visit Antwerp (Belgium), Stockholm (Sweden), Kiel (Germany), The Hague (Netherlands) and London (England) before finally returning to Colombia in the month of August.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington