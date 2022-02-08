One of the aspects that are explored in parts four and six of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventureare the relationships between parents and children. In the case of Diamond is Unbreakable we talked about Josuke and Joseph, while in Stone Ocean the focus is on Jolyne and Jotaro. However, in Golden Wind we don’t have something like that between Giorno and Dio. Thus, Hirohio Araki, mangaka of this story, has revealed why he avoided this interaction.

In an interview, Araki was questioned about the relationship between Giorno and Dio. Although the main character of Golden Wind he is considered a Joestar, this because Jonathan’s body was used for his conception, his father is Dio, the antagonist of PhantomBlood Y stardust crusaders. This was what the author commented on this father and son.

“I never had any intention of doing that, actually. Even during Diamond Is Unbreakable, people were speculating if Kars would show up, but this isn’t the kind of manga series that would go in that direction and I’m not the kind of person who would write that. If that happened, for me, it would be over. I am of the opinion that if readers ever think, ‘I expected that to happen!’, then I have failed. There are a lot of manga out there that would go in that direction, but if I did that, it’s over.”

Not only was it impossible to see Giorno and Dio in the same scene, since the vampire was dead by the time the events of Golden Wind they took place, but the personalities of these two are opposite. Despite being considered the son of God, Joruno Jobāna is more like Jonathan.

Editor’s note:

Although seeing Giorno and Dio together would have been interesting, the truth is that this simply would not have worked for multiple reasons. At the end of the day, Giorno’s father does not define his personality or his motivations. Not everyone can have good parents.

Via: hirohiko araki