Free way to Public Employment Offer (OEP) for the year 2024 for non-university teaching staff with a total of 434 placeswith a replacement rate of 120% on the 332 vacancies due to retirement, 5 due to death, 16 due to transfer competition and 9 due to leaves of absence without position reservation.

The Governing Council of the Aragonese Executive has approved this OEP today in order to adjust the development of the selection processes to the operating needs of the educational services.

Regarding the processing for the approval of the OEP, prior to the approval of the decree, it was communicated in the meeting held by the Education Sector Board on November 27 to the union organizations with sufficient representation in the field of teaching staff.

Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of articles 27, sections 2 and 3, of Law 5/2019, of March 21, on the rights and guarantees of people with disabilities in Aragon, A quota of 8% of the vacancies will be reserved to be filled among people with disabilities. These must prove a disability of a degree equal to or greater than 33%. If the vacant places reserved for the disability shift are not filled, they will be added to subsequent offers up to a limit of 8%.

There will also be reserved 1% to be covered by those who are included in the scope of application of Law 4/2008, of June 17, on measures in favor of victims of terrorism. As in the case of places for people with disabilities, those that are not covered by the victims will be added to those with free access. Likewise, a place will be reserved 2% of the places to be filled by women victims of violence and 1% for transsexual people.