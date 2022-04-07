The Sharjah Private Education Authority issued a circular regarding entry to educational institutions after the spring vacation. The circular, which the authority sent a copy of to private schools in Sharjah, and “Emirates Today” obtained a copy, stated that the green passage was approved in the Al-Hosn program to enter educational institutions for all workers and students From the age of 12 years and above, to return to full attendance education next Monday after the spring vacation, and the circular pointed out that those coming from outside the country are required to present a negative examination result for a period not exceeding 72 hours.



