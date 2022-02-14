Home page politics

The last outstanding group application from members of the Bundestag for compulsory vaccination should be available this week. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

Actually, this week should be discussed about a general obligation to vaccinate. Now the last outstanding group application for an age-limited compulsory vaccination is to be submitted.

Berlin – In the struggle for a general obligation to vaccinate, the last outstanding group application by members of the Bundestag is to be submitted this week. The FDP MP Andrew Ullmann announced this as the initiator on Monday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”.

The supporters are planning compulsory advice and, if this does not achieve a sufficient vaccination rate, a temporary compulsory vaccination from the age of 50.

Two group motions by MEPs from different parliamentary groups are already known: one for compulsory vaccination from the age of 18 and one against compulsory vaccination. They should be voted on without party pressure. The Union rejects the procedure and proposes a vaccination law that provides for the possibility of introducing compulsory vaccination in an emergency.

“We will present our application this week,” said Ullmann. “And then we will be able to carry out the first reading in March, we will then also be able to carry out the hearing straight away. And in the second week of parliament in March, the second/third reading will then also be able to take place.” That would then be the case by March 25 at the latest.

Originally, it was considered starting this week with the first consultation on general vaccination. Ullmann defended his group against criticism of the delay. The bill must be formulated precisely, and there is still time, he said. Because: “Regardless of whether we start this week or in March with the first reading: the Federal Council meets in the first week of April, and then it also has to be approved.”

Irrespective of the general obligation to vaccinate, politicians are also still discussing the facility-related obligation to vaccinate clinics and nursing homes that has already been decided. But it is about the details of their implementation. dpa