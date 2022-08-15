For months the chain of stores Walmart (in the region of Mexico), has been doing a kind of pilot test related to a new application that allows users to request credit. A maximum amount of $6,000 pesossomething that has served more than one client, due to the payment terms and the use of the app itself.

Has the name of cashyand not only has an agreement with Walmartbut also the supermarkets of Aurrera Winery they join the cause with the same amount of money accumulated. It is worth mentioning that if the client exceeds that amount, it will no longer be effective, in addition, as a credit card, the application will have the 6,000 available once they have been paid.

Paying with Cashi more than cash has multiple benefits! Take advantage and download the app now! 🙌🏻🤑📲https://t.co/NnSRLtHrvZ pic.twitter.com/Xb6un2zUe3 — Walmart Cashi (@WalmartCashi) February 15, 2022

It is worth mentioning that as the use of the application develops, the amount will increase, based on the analysis of no fraudulent attempts and also with the number of people who use it. For now, the pilot is still active regarding affiliation, so in the end it could disappear if it is not profitable for the companies in agreement.

Even, Cui Creekvice president of ecommerce operations at Walmart, mentions being excited about this new business model, as sales can triple for all existing payment options. The company recently reported favorable sales, so if the app goes up, it’s likely to go down with profits as well.

Via: Walmart Cashi