In the world of high-end smartphones, whenever “long-throw” lenses are discussed, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is inevitably mentioned.

With his 10x optical zoomthis device currently stands as the only one capable of capturing details from considerable distances.

Apple has also cast its eye on the subject, opting for a 5x zoom instead of 10x. The Tetraprism technology used by Apple uses a glass system that reflects light four times, allowing one periscopic zoom in a small space.

The first flagship iPhone with a 5x Tetraprisma telephoto lens was 15 Pro Max, which was well received by the public.

This success encouraged Apple to focus on greater zoom capacity.

It seems that the iPhone 16 Pro could feature the same sensor in 2024, but the actual improvements to the camera could be delayed, given that it seems to be focusing mainly on development in artificial intelligence.

With the exception of the iPhone 16 line, it is likely that this 10x sensor will only arrive on the market with the iPhone 17 Pro Max or iPhone 18 Pro Max.

As usual, the sensor should debut first on the more expensive model and then be introduced in the “smooth” Pro variant.