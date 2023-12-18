Apple is rumored to be considering introducing an iPhone with a telephoto camera capable of offering up to 10x optical zoom.
In the world of high-end smartphones, whenever “long-throw” lenses are discussed, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is inevitably mentioned.
With his 10x optical zoomthis device currently stands as the only one capable of capturing details from considerable distances.
Apple has also cast its eye on the subject, opting for a 5x zoom instead of 10x. The Tetraprism technology used by Apple uses a glass system that reflects light four times, allowing one periscopic zoom in a small space.
The first flagship iPhone with a 5x Tetraprisma telephoto lens was 15 Pro Max, which was well received by the public.
This success encouraged Apple to focus on greater zoom capacity.
It seems that the iPhone 16 Pro could feature the same sensor in 2024, but the actual improvements to the camera could be delayed, given that it seems to be focusing mainly on development in artificial intelligence.
With the exception of the iPhone 16 line, it is likely that this 10x sensor will only arrive on the market with the iPhone 17 Pro Max or iPhone 18 Pro Max.
As usual, the sensor should debut first on the more expensive model and then be introduced in the “smooth” Pro variant.
Change on the fly, but calmly
Another important detail is that Apple could exclude LG Innotek from its camera supply chain around 2026, as the company may not agree to terms for manufacturing the new sensors.
LG Innotek is one of Apple's lens suppliers for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
According to a Korean report, the manufacturer will be removed from the partner list for unofficially disclosed reasons.
Instead, ICT, a subsidiary of Luxshareis expected to provide Apple with the 10x tetraprism lens for future iPhone models.
Behind the reasons for the removal of LG Innotek there could be the Korean company's unwillingness to accept the price terms proposed by Apple.
According to an anonymous source, however, an unclear accident would have compromised the trust linked to the manufacturer.
No further details were provided in this regard.
Exit strategy
The contract with LG Innotek remains in force for the production of the current terminals and has not been interrupted, at least according to NBNtv reports.
The voice is that of Chi-ho Han, senior expert, who expects LG Innotek to still supply Apple with 5x zoom next year, which means that the manufacturer has 12 more months to renew its partnership with the California-based tech giant.
After this period, there may not be a second chance on the table.
LG Innotek is also said to be participating in tests of under-screen camera technology for Apple, working collaboratively with the company to integrate the front-facing camera into upcoming bezel-less models.
What seems most likely is that, starting with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, a tetraprism camera with 10x optical zoom could be a real thing.
This could be an important step to compete even more effectively with Samsung.
