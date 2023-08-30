Apple has confirmed that it will broadcast online from Apple Park in Cupertino, California on September 12 at 7 p.m. the event to showcase the new line of iPhone 15. Apple’s line-up of smartphones this year will introduce various innovations for all four models present: above all, first of all, there will be the USB-C charging port, which will replace the Lightning exactly ten years after its debut on iPhone 5. This should also guarantee, at least on the Pro models, a higher charging speed of at least 35 watts. Although iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will maintain the same design as the previous generation, they should inherit the 48 megapixel main camera from the iPhone 14 Pro (compared to 12 of the previous generation), and also the interactive Dynamic Island instead of the notch on the front. As for the two Pro models, one from 6.1 and one from 6.7 inches as per tradition, a new design will be introduced that will return to the rounded lines on the sides and there should be a new programmable text instead of the slide for silence. Furthermore, the model with the largest screen should be called Ultra and no longer Pro Max, and offer improvements compared to the Pro one, starting with a new periscopic optical zoom that will guarantee 6x or 10x magnification without loss of quality. With the introduction of the USB-C port, new accessories with the same input should also arrive, starting with a new MagSafe and a new Battery Pack. Finally, this year Apple will not produce leather cases, which should be replaced by a version in alcantara or woven nylon.