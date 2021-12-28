Apple closed all of its stores in New York later this year due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. Customers will only be allowed to enter the units to pick up purchased products.

“We regularly monitor conditions and will adopt security measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,” Apple said in a statement.

The technology giant made it mandatory two weeks ago to wear a mask inside its stores in the United States, according to CNN International. Concerned about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Apple had already closed stores in Florida, Maryland and Canada.

As is the case in the world, New York City reaches a record of daily Covid-19 infections at the end of this year: there were 49,708 cases at Christmas (25), a number 600% higher than registered two weeks ago. The city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, believes the peak of omicron infections should occur “soon”.

