An application created to expose more than a hundred of muslim women has generated a strong controversy in India, where three people were detained in connection with the app, now withdrawn, amid complaints of mounting attacks on minorities.

‘Bulli Bai’ was an app that featured photos of more than a hundred women, including several journalists and activists on causes related to Muslims in India, along with derogatory messages.

Police indicated that a woman, 18, and two men, in their early 20s, had been arrested as a result of the investigation.

“Photos of some women belonging to a specific community were uploaded and objectionable messages were also posted “Mumbai Commissioner Hemant Nagrale told reporters, adding that the police would not provide further details on the case at this time.

Sexist and discriminatory messages

“Why am I so disgusted, but not surprised, that it could have been a woman?“, it was asked in Twitter journalist Ismat Ara, one of dozens of Muslim women whose face appeared on the application.

“We have been sold and auctioned online“He added in another message.

Ara filed a complaint on January 1 before the Capital Police, which he shared on Twitter, in which he demanded the opening of an investigation “against a group of unknown people who want to harass and insult Muslim women on social media and on the internet“.

The journalist discovered her face on an app that day, as did dozens of other women belonging to the Muslim minority in India, a religion followed by 14.2% of the country’s inhabitants.

No one deserves to be attacked, humiliated, bought or sold

He assured that it was “used exclusively against Muslim women” Y “with the intention of humiliating and insulting“.

The women whose images appeared on the app expressed their dismay on social media.

“This is how we are greeted and treated in India on the first day of the year. Meanwhile, other people from my country are having fun, joking and celebrating,” poet Nabiya Khan tweeted over the weekend.

The response of the authorities

The application has generated outrage in part of the country, which is why the Minister of Telecommunications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that the Indian Government is working together with the Police of New Delhi and Mumbai in the case.

But, beyond official statements, numerous human rights organizations have denounced an increase in attacks against women. religious minorities under the government of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

History of discrimination in India

The journalist Ara also asserted that it is not the first time that an application with images of Muslim women has appeared. It is arguably a remake of ‘Sulli Deals’, a similar platform created in July last year that ‘auctioned’ dozens of Muslim women with an equally pejorative Hindi term.

Indian security personnel are present in the New Delhi areas, due to clashes between Hindus and Muslims.

Just two weeks ago and during a religious assembly in the northern city of Haridwar, attendees called for the killing of Muslims, an event that caused outrage in the Asian country due to the slowness of the authorities and the Police in acting against the organizers .

The Christian minority, which represents 2.3% of the population according to the last census of 2011, has also recently suffered a wave of attacks, especially in the southern state of Karnataka.

The Popular Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) denounced 39 cases of hate crimes against Christians in the region in December, which is drafting a controversial law to prohibit forced conversions, while the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights confirmed the last year 300 cases of violence against Christians in 21 states.

* With information from EFE and AFP