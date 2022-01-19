The board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) decided to reject this Wednesday afternoon (19) the regulation of the Covid-19 self-test in the country. Four directors differed from the rapporteur, Cristiane Jourdan, who defended the approval of the use.

The agency decided to ask the Ministry of Health for new information within a period of up to 15 days to meet again to then evaluate the release of Covid-19 self-tests in the country.

+ Ômicron transmission time is longer than authorities believe, says study

The request for the self-test comes at a time when Brazil seeks to expand testing for the coronavirus amid the explosive advance of cases of the Ômicron variant.

Most Anvisa directors followed the opinion of director Romison Mota that it was necessary to obtain additional information to decide on the authorization of self-tests. The rapporteur Cristiane Jourdan was the only one to vote for the release of the use of the tests.

The directors understood that, despite having been requested, there is still a lack of data to instruct the process and deliberate on the matter.

“We try our best not to be attached to pre-pandemic norms”, said Anvisa’s CEO, Antonio Barra Torres, noting that it was not possible to overcome these obstacles.

