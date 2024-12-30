

Anthony It is one of the names that the Betis as a possible signing in this January market despite the economic complexity of the operation with a footballer for whom the Manchester United paid 100 million euros two years ago. In England the Brazilian has a lot of prominence due to the size of his cost and that of the Old Trafford club itself and the winger’s agent, Junior Pedroso, declared the footballer’s situation in Givemesport.

«Yes, many clubs have approached us about a possible move for Antony in January. These clubs want to know Antony’s situation and I can confirm that there is concrete interest in his services,” stated the player’s representative.

was also questioned Pedroso on Manchester United’s attitude towards his possible departure in a conversation with Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in the transfer market: «To be fair Manchester United has never expressed any interest in selling or loaning Antony.. We have never received this type of communication in any way. “Manchester United management never told us that they wanted Antony to leave despite the information we have seen about our client.”

«What I can say is that Antony’s future is linked to the interest of Manchester United. If the club thinks it would be a good idea to loan Antony in January so that he can get more playing time and regain his confidence, we will work together on that option. On the other hand, Antony is working hard to regain his place and show his best skills with Ruben Amorim as the new coach,” he stated.