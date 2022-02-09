Madrid. At 61 years old, Antonio Banderas maintains a level of activity that amazes locals and strangers. “The other day a lady yelled at me in the theater in the middle of the performance that if it was really me,” he tells Efe during an interview on the occasion of the upcoming theatrical release of “Uncharted,” along with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Since the end of November, Banderas is directing and starring in the musical “Company” in his native Malaga (southeast of Spain) and now premieres in cinemas the film adaptation of the popular video game Uncharted, an action and adventure blockbuster in which he puts himself in the shoes of the villain.

“Villains are usually more interested than heroes,” he says.. He is also shooting his part in the next installment of Indiana Jones, which was interrupted due to covid, and will soon start with the series “The Monster of Florence”, about an Italian serial killer, although this time he will be the investigative reporter the case.

“The word has spread through Malaga that there is a double who does the work and that I am not there or that when I sing it is ‘playback’, but it is something that is part of the world in which we live, false information has taken over everything “, it states. “The truth is that I do a lot of activities and sometimes I get angry with myself for agreeing to do them.”

In spite of everything, he says that he does not maintain a special diet and he gives a good proof of this by gobbling up the sixth donut in the morning before starting the interview. “I don’t know if that helps, in principle it must be counterproductive,” she says.

“I think I really like what I do -he indicates- and that can be the key to everything, if my professional activity produced a certain rejection, I would not do as much or as comfortably; sometimes things overlap and that leads me to strange states of my personality, but the moment I start doing them I give it my all”.

“Maybe that’s why sometimes I get angry, because I don’t know how to do things halfway, it’s my personality, it can be very good or very bad, but that’s how it is,” he concludes.

In “Uncharted” Banderas plays Santiago Moncada, heir to a wealthy family who claims as his own a supposed treasure that Ferdinand Magellan would have found on his return to the world in the 16th century and that the protagonists, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, are also looking for.

“This is a strange bad guy,” he jokes, “because the treasure belongs to me, to my family, and these two who are very nice and very handsome come and take it from me, I should be the hero of the movie, but that’s the way things are. things in Hollywood.

Antonio Banderas with actor Tom Holland, in Madrid, Spain, and with them Ruben Fleischer, director of his new movie “Uncharted”. instagram photo

“I have tried to make an educated, cultured character but with internal violence,” he explains. “More than his actions, it is his personality that makes him a villain, he is a megalomaniac who looks at his navel and only thinks about power.”

Although filming was complicated due to the pandemic, he stresses that it was a good experience. “A lot of masks, a lot of PCR and little interaction between us, because we couldn’t go out to dinner to get to know each other better like we usually do. But I liked it, especially Tom, who is a heaven as a person, very affable and very normal and a very good actor.”

Regarding Indiana Jones, he says that he has already shot scenes in Sicily and London and next weekend he will return to the English capital to finish a couple of pending scenes. “But here I’m not doing bad, I’m a friend from Indiana who collaborates with him in the search, again, for a treasure.”

With that and with everything, Antonio Banderas promises to “stick his leg out” at the Goya awards ceremony for Spanish cinema to be held on Saturday, after having been master of ceremonies at last year’s edition.

“The best of Spanish cinema is here, despite the times we’ve lived through, filming is still going on, cinema is more alive than ever and it’s going to be a very beautiful ceremony,” he emphasizes.