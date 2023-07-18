On July 16, the incorporation of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, with an impressive presentation at Drive Pink Stadium. In the midst of the happiness of starting a new stage with the whole family, Antonela Rocccuzo She recalled on Instagram a special moment with her friends, with whom she is now separated by thousands of kilometers after leaving Europe.

In 2010, Rocccuzo left his native Rosario to settle in Spain together with Messi, who was already the star of the Barcelona club and did so until 2021.

very nostalgic

Since then, he has generated his inner circle in the new country, with a very close bond with the wives of some of the companions of La Pulga, with whom they began to share outings, events and even vacations.. Sofia Balbi, couple of Luis Suárez, and Elena Galera, by Sergio Busquets, it’s just two of them.

In May rumors emerged indicating that Rosario traveled to the United States to specify various aspects for the subsequent definitive trip with her family, such as choosing the school where her children will attend, Thiago, Ciro and Mateo, For example. After closing these issues, everyone enjoyed a dream vacation in The Bahamas. After relaxing days, they arrived in Miami and are now settling in to the new city.

Melissa Ortiz, next to the stars.

Despite being enthusiastic about making Lionel official in Miami and sharing the first images of her husband in the pink and black shirt on Instagram, before her more than 35 million followers, she revealed what she will miss most about her days in Europe.

Antonela replicated a photo in which she is seen with her endearing group of friends, which was published by the businesswoman Laia Pena with the message “good luck, girls”.

Photo: Antonela Roccuzzo's Instagram

Despite the fact that a large group of women is seen, Peña’s publication was directed specifically towards Rocuzzo, Elena Galera and Sofia Balbi: “Farther and further away. Missing you ”, she narrowed down. The message was reposted by Rosario, who added two heart emojis and thus made it clear that she will also miss her friends.

The Nation, Argentina

GDA

