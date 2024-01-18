The scorer experienced a special moment with his entire family at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium when he received a shirt with the number 174 for the number of goals he has scored so far for Atlético Madrid. The Little Prince is now in the first step of the top scorers in the club's history, surpassing the legendary Luis Aragonés, who scored 173. They paid tribute to him in the preview of the round of 16 match against Real Madrid for the Copa del King. In 90min we review the five historical scorers of the “Colchonero”.
In 2014, Atlético de Madrid paid Real Sociedad 30 million euros for the Frenchman without knowing that he was going to become the top scorer in the club's history. In his first two seasons he scored 22 goals wearing the “Colchonero” shirt, a number that he never achieved again in his career. He played 8 seasons, he played 367 games in two different stages at the club.
With the “rojiblancos” he won a single title, the Spanish Super Cup in 2014. His 26 goals in the Champions League made him Atletico Madrid's top scorer in the Champions League/European Cup.
He marked an era at Atlético de Madrid and in Spanish football. As a footballer, he was one of the best midfielders of his generation. As a coach, he won the Intercontinental Cup in 1975 and, many years later, he was the architect of the change in style that led Spain to win Euro 2008.
His goals helped him win three leagues (1966, 1970, 1973) and two Cups (1965, 1972) as a colchonero.
The Madrid forward made his debut in 1946 and played 330 official matches throughout the 13 seasons with Atleti (1945-1958). Escudero won two league titles (1949-50 and 1950-51) and became the top scorer in the history of the Colchonero team in the league competition (150 goals) and the third top scorer (169 goals) in all competitions.
He arrived in 1938 and remained in the Spanish capital for nine seasons. The Canarian striker was the first great '10' in the history of the entity, adding to his scoring ability a skill in dribbling and overflowing with his left foot.
His height also allowed him to be a reference in the aerial game. As proof of his great importance in the club's history, the image of a header from him is what the players currently see when leaving the locker room at the Cívitas Metropolitano.
The historic forward wore the red and white shirt in 327 official matches, winning three Leagues, two Cups, one Intercontinental and three Pichichi trophies (68-69, 69-70 and 70-71).
At Manzanares he established himself as the “Engineer of the Goal” for his ability on the field and for his concerns outside of it: student of Industrial Engineering.
#Antoine #Griezmann #recognized #top #scorer #history #Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply