ANTOINE, HONORED ⚽ Griezmann and recognition for his 174 goals, top scorer in the history of Atlético de Madrid. #CopaDelReyEnDSPORTS pic.twitter.com/kf9Dklq2YM — DSports (@DSports) January 18, 2024

With the “rojiblancos” he won a single title, the Spanish Super Cup in 2014. His 26 goals in the Champions League made him Atletico Madrid's top scorer in the Champions League/European Cup.

His goals helped him win three leagues (1966, 1970, 1973) and two Cups (1965, 1972) as a colchonero.

His height also allowed him to be a reference in the aerial game. As proof of his great importance in the club's history, the image of a header from him is what the players currently see when leaving the locker room at the Cívitas Metropolitano.

At Manzanares he established himself as the “Engineer of the Goal” for his ability on the field and for his concerns outside of it: student of Industrial Engineering.