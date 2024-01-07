The European Union's Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, has planned a trip to the United States next week to meet with the CEOs of Apple, Alphabet and Nvidia, among others, to discuss European digital regulation and policy on competition. Citing an advisor to the Commissioner, the news site reported that Vestager has set up meetings with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang . Vestager will visit San Francisco and Palo Alto, California on January 11 and 12. Further meetings are also planned with OpenAI's CTO, Mira Murati, and chief strategy officer, Jason Kwon.

In December 2023, the EC asked Apple and Google to provide further information on their transparency practices under the Digital Services Act (DSA) and gave them one month to respond. In addition to Apple and Google, the EC found last year that Meta Platforms, Amazon, TikTok's parent company ByteDance, and Microsoft also fell within the scope of the DSA. On December 12, Apple offered third-party developers access to its mobile payments system as a means to avoid a hefty fine from the European Community.