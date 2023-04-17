Valverde and Baena, this season in the League. Alberto Sáiz (AP)

The Anti-Violence Commission transferred this Monday the aggression of Fede Valverde to Álex Baena to the Competition Committee, which will have to decide if it imposes a sports sanction on the Real Madrid player. The body of the Spanish Federation will meet this Wednesday to open an extraordinary procedure and appoint an investigating judge. The entire process, until the resolution is known, could last around a month or a month and a half. If a week ago the possibility of a sports sanction to Valverde was distant, according to sources from Las Rozas pointed out to this newspaper, now it is a door that has been opened.

The Villarreal footballer reported eight days ago, on Sunday, April 9, that he had filed a complaint with the Police for the punch he received from the Uruguayan in the Santiago Bernabéu car park the night before, less than an hour after the match between the team white and yellow. He could have also done it before the Competition Committee, but he decided to do it only at the police station. Now, with the resolution – “against the forecast”, according to federative sources – from Anti-Violence, the case finally reaches the Federation body.

From Antiviolencia, dependent on the Higher Sports Council, they explained to this newspaper that the measure, adopted unanimously, was due to the fact that those involved have a valid license and it has been understood that the Competition should be the one to intervene. For its analysis, the Committee received Baena’s complaint and the report prepared by the meeting’s security coordinator, because the first people the Villarreal footballer went to when he was hit by Valverde were the National Police agents who were in the place of the events.

In this case, the only thing that was clear from the first moment is that Valverde hit Baena on the left cheekbone. In the reasons and justifications, the versions of both differ. The Madrid player, who has remained silent since then, conveyed through people around him that his attack of anger originated from some alleged words that the Villarreal footballer said to him in the Copa del Rey match held in Vila -real last January 19. “Cry now, your son will not be born.” At that time, the Uruguayan and his partner, Mina Bonino, seriously feared the pregnancy of their second child, an issue that, luckily, was ruled out by the doctors weeks later.

People close to the merengue media added that, in the league game on Saturday the 8th, there was another clash on the field between the two which, according to their version of events, led to the attack when Baena was going to his team’s bus and while talking on the phone. “Tell me now what you told me in the field about my son,” assured Madrid sources that Valverde released to Baena before attacking him.

no images

The Villarreal footballer, for his part, categorically denied that he said that to Valverde on the pitch and that he was aware of the family problems the Uruguayan was going through in mid-January. In her defense, she stated that it was not until February 11, three weeks after that cupbearer meeting, that Mina Bonino made public the anguishing situation she had suffered with Valverde when the doctors initially told them that the baby was incompatible with life. . “In the changing rooms there are fewer secrets and, for whatever reason, he found out before,” they insisted from the Madridista environment.

Minutes after the attack suffered, Baena did comment to people close to him that in that Cup clash he yelled at the Uruguayan to stop “crying”, but always in reference to actions typical of the game, and never for personal reasons. Both Villarreal, first, and then the footballer in his own statement insisted that he never wished him a bad family. “A misfortune was used to justify the aggression and there are lies that hurt more than blows,” the yellow footballer said in his note.

At the moment, there have been no images that demonstrate or display an indication of Baena’s alleged words to Valverde in that Cup match. It is the version of one against the other, which will be confronted before the Competition Committee after what was decided this Monday by the Anti-Violence Committee, made up of officials from the Ministry of the Interior, the CSD, and a member of the State Attorney General’s Office, the Spanish Football Federation, LaLiga, the ACB, the National Police and the Civil Guard.

