Berlin – Since the war between Israel and Hamas began, cases of anti-Semitism have intensified in Germany, a country where the issue is particularly sensitive due to its historical responsibility after the Holocaust. Analysis by our Berlin correspondent, Thomas Sparrow.

Robert Habeck is not the most popular politician in Germany. Less than a third of citizens are satisfied with the work of the vice chancellor.

But Habeck has been showered with praise, but also some criticism, since earlier this month he posted a video on social media that quickly went viral. The video has been viewed on X, formerly Twitter, about 17 million times, and has been subtitled in English, Hebrew and Arabic.

It's almost four weeks since the horrific terrorist attack on #Israel. A lot has happened, the public debate has become heated and confused. Find thoughts from Vice-Chancellor Robert #Habeck in the video, putting the events in context.



The main issue: anti-Semitism, a problem that could not be more complex and controversial in a country with the historical responsibility of Germany.

Habeck, in his video, explained how in the Jewish community there are children who are afraid to go to school, members who avoid certain places for safety or who leave their Star of David necklaces at home.

“And this is the reality today, here in Germany, almost 80 years after the Holocaust,” said the vice chancellor.

“Anti-Semitism is seen in demonstrations, in statements, in attacks on Jewish stores, in threats,” Habeck continued.

“And let us be clear: anti-Semitism should not be tolerated in any form, whatever it may be.”

Increase in cases of antisemitism

Habeck’s speech struck a very sensitive chord in Germany and revealed a problem that is not new, but that does seem to have worsened since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

The majority of Germans, according to one this month’s national surveybelieves that anti-Semitism is spreading in Germany.

And although there are no conclusive figures in this regard, especially because the war continues, statistics have been published that may point to a growing problem.

A monitoring center, for example, recorded 202 anti-Semitic incidents in Germany in the first days of the war, between October 7 and 15, related to Hamas attacks against Israel. Cases include attacks, property damage, threats and abusive behavior.

And this represents an increase of 240% compared to the same period last year.







Meanwhile, the director of the domestic intelligence agency in Germany, Thomas Haldenwangwarned at the end of October of selective attacks against Jews and clarified that since the beginning of the war, some 1,800 crimes related to attacks against Israel have been recorded, a figure that he described as “enormously high.”

Haldenwang spoke of a “new wave” of anti-Semitism that could even get worse, and said the hatred of Jews in the streets reminds him of “the worst times in German history.”

Most reject anti-Semitism

Eight decades have passed since those worst times. And it is clear that today, the vast majority of Germans emphatically reject anti-Semitism.

A study from July of this year, published by the Konrad Adenauer Foundationrevealed that the percentage of approval of anti-Semitic statements ranges between 2 and 6 percent.

It manifests itself mainly among sympathizers of the extreme right and extreme left, as well as among some migrants or people of the Muslim faith.

And in moments of high tension, like now, it is evident as part of the intense debates that the conflict has generated in German society. A debate that may have gray areas about what exactly is a case of anti-Semitism.

A woman cries as she listens to speeches during a demonstration against anti-Semitism and to show solidarity with Israel in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, October 22, 2023. AP – Markus Schreiber

Hence, Vice Chancellor Habeck explained in his video that criticism of Israel is allowed in Germany and that, likewise, it is not prohibited to defend the rights of the Palestinians and their right to have their own State.

But, according to the politician, that is different from calling for violence against Jews or burning Israeli flags, which is a crime. Habeck assured that Germans who do so will have to respond to the courts, while foreigners may put their residence at risk or be deported.

The German Government has reiterated – and Habeck said it at the end of his speech – that Israel’s right to exist should not be relativized and that Israel’s security is an “obligation” for Germany.

More police protection

Habeck’s speech has also intensified a discussion about what authorities and society should do to address the problem, both in the current context and in the long term.

The German media has echoed the many statements of rejection and shock at the anti-Semitic cases. But some, like the weekly Der Spiegel, also ask: “What actions follow words?”

As an immediate measure, after the start of the war, police protection of Jewish entities and organizations was intensified.

The Interior Ministry also announced that it would make illegal any activity in Germany linked to the Hamas group, which is already considered a terrorist organization in the country, and that it would ban the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun, which authorities believe is involved in disseminating “antisemitic propaganda”.

A Muslim woman displays a sign against anti-Semitism during a vigil in front of the Kahal Adass Jisroel community building complex, which houses a synagogue, a day care center and a community center, to show support for the Jewish community, in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, October 20, 2023. The Kahal Adass Jisroel community building was attacked on October 18 by unknown assailants. AP – Markus Schreiber

Experts have also called for increased education and prevention in different social groups, such as migrants or young people, but also in the general population.

Furthermore, the federal government presented just a year ago its first national strategy focused exclusively on combating anti-Semitism and promoting Jewish life.

Already at that time, members of the Government spoke of anti-Semitism as a “huge problem”.

They still did not know that, a year later, the war between Israel and Hamas would give a new and very problematic dimension to that problem.