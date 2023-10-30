The Colombian delegation had some of lime and others of sand in the Santiago Pan American Gameswhen, there are still finals to go on this Monday’s day.

Anthony Zambrano He had the expectation, in the semifinal of the 400 meters of athletics, to set the minimum mark for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but he reached a record of 46 seconds 01 seconds, postponing his goal for Wednesday when everything is at stake in the final.

There is option

His compatriots also qualified for the fight for gold. Jhon Perlaza and Evelis Aguilar.

Another hope of qualifying for the final vanished in the legs of the fast Ronal Longa, who did not advance to the medal fight.

The good news came from Isabella Gomezwho won gold in SUP surfing, 13th from Colombia in Santiago de Chile.

On Monday morning, Gómez went to the water to compete in the heat for bronze against the Peruvian Vania Torres, whom she had already surpassed in the third round and who she won again with a score of 6.33 units compared to a 3.67 for the representative of the Peru.

Then, almost around noon, and in the final heat for gold, Isabella would face the Brazilian again Alina Adisakaa competitor with whom she had fallen in round four.

However, for this occasion the Colombian recorded two waves rated 5.33 and 2.60, for a total score of 7.93 that would surpass Adisaka’s (7.04) by 0.89 units.

Gómez, in this way, confirms his great potential in this sport, in which he once again repeated what he did in the Lima competitions four years ago in which he also won the gold medal.

