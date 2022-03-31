Anthony Choy He is one of the most beloved radio hosts in our country for his program “We are not alone” which was broadcast on PTR. However, the surprise of his faithful listeners was great when on Sunday, March 27, the presenter announced that this would be his last program on the air.

The closure of Capital Radio It also brought a lot of nostalgia among the followers of Anthony Choy because the specialist in paranormal cases spent 12 years hosting the program “Journey to another dimension” and, from this event, he had to move to RPP.

What did Anthony Choy say about this outing?

At the end of his radio broadcast this Sunday, he announced that it was his closing program and took advantage of the minutes to thank his listeners and the production for the years of hard work, even during the pandemic.

“It is my last program in RPP. We have something very nice to say goodbye, which is this thank you cake. Thank you very much, RPP, for these 14 years of permanence in the first places of tuning, ”he said, moved by the moment.

Likewise, the driver thanked his producer: “I want to thank my producer Carolina Ruiz for all the work we have done to make each program entertaining for all of you. This cake is the symbol of gratitude to RPP”.

Finally, he expressed how he defines the program “We are not alone”: “Moments of emotion, joy and mystery in the company of the whole family during the 2 years of the pandemic.”

Jaime Chincha is absent in “Nothing is said”

The journalist was not present several days ago on his radio program on RPP and, this Wednesday, March 30, a new host arrived on the program “Nada está dice”. Fernando Carvallo was in tune today and although several followers of Jaime Chincha did not agree with his sudden departure, they considered that Carvallo does a good job.