Anthony Aranda dedicated a tender post to Melissa 4 days before announcing their breakup: what did he say?

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda They became a very media couple in recent times. Both used to share part of their daily lives on social networks and even opened a dance school that was later awarded by the Peruvian Association of Businessmen. The relationship came to an end and, with this, many followers wondered the reasons. Although they are unknown to date, it is necessary to point out that, until four days ago, both were wasting love online.

What did Anthony Aranda say about Melissa Paredes?

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda took advantage of a hot afternoon to go out to the beach, along with the actress' daughter. “Happy with mine. Nice weekend,” said the dancer.

Anthony Aranda and Melissa Paredes showed their love on social networks. Photo: Instagram/Anthony Aranda

The model also shared an emotional post with Anthony Aranda. “Today's cart. Enjoying on the beach with my loves”, reads the publication.

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda shared photos of their day at the beach. Photo: Instagram

Why did Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda postpone their wedding?

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda were interviewed by 'America shows' a few days ago and explained that they had been exhausting their strength at their dance school, so their marriage plans had been postponed.

“No, nothing, we had everything Umove planned, so, we are focused on that”Paredes explained, to which Anthony Aranda added: “Who knows and we will get caught up.”