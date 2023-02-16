“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” reveals more than vital information for the upcoming Marvel movies and series. What happens in the post-credit scenes?

The post credits scenes of “Ant-Mand and the Wasp: Quantumania” unveil important data for the future of phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the third Ant-Man movie out in theaters, fans who haven’t seen it yet are wondering how many sequences there are after the end of the film starring Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors and Evangeline Lilly. Therefore, after our review of the film, in this note WE TELL YOU WITH SPOILERS what happens on screen once the credits of the film end and we explain what it means for the future of the MCU.

The Council of Kangs

The film has two post-credit scenes.. The first shows us three versions of Kang who discuss the death of the ‘Kang Disruptor’ (the one we meet in the Ant-Man movie) and who talk about the danger that humans know about the multiverse and have killed the villain.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" has more than 1 post-credit scenes. Photo: LR/Marvel composition

Faced with such a threat, these versions of the ‘Conqueror’ summon all the others that exist around the different realities. Thus, we go to see an entire coliseum filled with a large number of variants of the villain, something that in the comics is known as “The Council of Kangs”.

Regarding the three versions that discuss the arrival of the other Kangs, various followers theorize that one of these could be about Rahma Tuk, a scientist who travels to the past to live as a powerful Egyptian pharaoh. The second, who looks like a tech man, could be Scarlet Centurion. And the third would be Immortus, but nothing is defined yet.

Loki and Mobius

The second post-credits scene is shorter, takes us back in time to around 1940 and shows the appearance of Victor Timely in a theater. This is another alternate version of Kang referencing the comics.

The council of Kangs in the comics. Photo: Marvel Comics

Likewise, while the man exposes his revelations about time and the universe, among the audience are none other than Loki and Mobiussomething that works as a teaser for season 2 of the Disney+ series that will arrive this 2023.

About the scientist they observe, who looks the same as ‘The One Who Remains’ but with white hair, it is about a Kang who, after failing against the Avengers, traveled to 1901 to execute his dominance plan in secret and examine the origin of the Avengers from scratch, making use of their technology.