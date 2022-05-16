The son of Miguel ‘Chato’ Barraza, Robert Barraza, He was once again the protagonist of an embarrassing event this last Monday, May 16, in the Cercado de Lima. According to the images released in “love and fire”, the man was arrested by agents of the National Police when he was involved in an alleged robbery. After that, he wanted to denounce the woman who accused him of defamation when he was at the Petit Thouars Police Station.

The reporter for the program hosted by Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter He explained that the comedian’s heir stole her cell phone from the complainant on Iquitos Avenue. For this reason, members of the Serenazgo and the PNP decided to transfer the person involved to the nearest unit.

Son of ‘Chato’ Barraza suffers epilepsy after being arrested

Seeing the cameras of “Love and Fire”, Roberto Barraza got out of control and complained about the conduct of the police officers at the time of his arrest. Two members of the police force decided to admit him to another of the environments of said police station to get him back under control.

However, according to the Willax program, it was there that Miguel Barraza’s son suffered an epilepsy attack, surprising more than one. Seeing his state of health, the security forces had no choice but to transfer him to the Loayza Hospital in Breña so that he could be treated.

Miguel Barraza arrived at the Loayza Hospital

During the link with the main set, the reporter from “Amor y fuego” reported that Miguel Barraza had already reached Alfonso Ugarte Avenue to see his son after this incident. The press woman assured that she saw the comedian quite concerned about the integrity of the 30-year-old.

For their part, Rodrigo Gonzáles and Gigi Miter regretted that the comedian is going through this situation at this point in his life, considering that it is not the first time he has been involved in a similar situation.