The pain of violent death struck again with its cruel mallet at Miguel Angel Torrenstrong central defender of Argentinos Juniors. Jose Sixto Torrenhis older brother, 42, was riddled with bullets at the door of his house, in a humble neighborhood in the southwestern part of rosary beadsa city devastated by the terror sown by the hitmen of organized crime.

The Torrens were six brothers: four were murdered. To the captain of Bicho de La Paternal, born andn Villa Constitución 34 years ago, his professional career took him away from that harsh context of marginalization. Soccer saved him.

(Shakira’s lawyer filters the truth and talks about the serious problems with Piqué) (Piqué and Clara Chía: the big problem they staged in a jewelry store)

“Today I have to say goodbye to my big brother… (everyone wishes they had a brother who would give his life for one and he was like that, he took care of me when he was a boy and when he grew up, too). You had virtues and some not so many… but I’ll keep the anecdotes and things we went through together, as kids and adults… You were the one who was happy for my triumphs, for my family. The one who told me ‘I couldn’t, but you can, and I’m happy with that!!!’ Rest in peace, Coki, we have all suffered enough and each one of us bears his pain as best he can… I love you and thank you for loving my children… ”. That was the powerful and heartfelt message from the defender, published on his social networks with two photos of him and his brother, the fourth to die tragically in 13 years.

On Saturday at 9:30 p.m., four subjects arrived on two motorcycles to the house of José Sixto, on Calle 27 de Febrero at 7700, from Godoy neighborhood, in the west zone of Rosario. One of them started yelling “Coki! Coki!” As soon as Torren appeared through the door, he was riddled with bullets. Eight shots were fired at him: five went through his torso. He died instantly.

The murder is being investigated by the prosecutor of the Intentional Homicide unit Patricio Saldutti, who ordered the Criminal Office of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) a survey of the crime scene, sketches, photographic appraisals, taking testimonies from family members, neighbors and potential witnesses, and trace removal. Above all, they try to establish the probable motives for the attack to put the search for the hit men on track.

Violent deaths in the family

📰Evening News#Professional League The man murdered behind the Prison Unit in Rosario turned out to be the brother of Miguel Ángel Torrén, a player for Argentinos Juniors.

In this way, there are already 4 Torrens who were assassinated in the city.#torren #Rosary beads pic.twitter.com/Xmg2thineU – Belen News (@NoticiasBelen) May 28, 2023

The crime of José Sixto Torrén adds another fatality to the family of Argentinos Juniors soccer player Miguel Torrén. It is that this man riddled with bullets yesterday at the door of his home is the fourth brother of the defender of the Argentine Soccer League who dies assassinated in the city of Rosario.

The first of the crimes that devastated the Torrén family occurred on April 24, 2010. Walter Torrén, 32, was shot to death on a neighborhood soccer field located in Qompi and Argentine Aborigines, from Rosario. According to what was known then, Walter had clashed with another man in that place, when a third person arrived and shot him in the back, causing a fatal wound.

The soccer player, who was playing at Cerro Porteño in Paraguay at the time, returned to the country urgently to say goodbye to his brother.

A decade later, when the player was already in Argentinos Juniors, another of his brothers, gabriel francis, 36, was found beaten to death. It was at midnight on Thursday, May 21, 2020, also in Rosario, in the Rolla passage at 4000.

At first, this death was related to a family dispute over the sale of a house, where two brothers-in-law of Gabriel Francisco would have been the perpetrators of the crime, the product of beatings during a fight. But later, a relative of the victim and a neighbor reported that the man had been attacked by agents of the Radioelectric Command.

🔴😢 THE EMOTIVE MESSAGE WITH WHICH THE EX NEWELL’S MIGUEL TORRÉN SAYS FAREWELL TO HIS MURDERED BROTHER. Miguel Ángel Torrén posted an emotional message on his Instagram profile to say goodbye to his brother, José Sixto Torrén, who was murdered in Rosario. 📝 “Today I have to say goodbye to my… pic.twitter.com/LvCsa9bBl3 – La Capital newspaper (@lacapital) May 28, 2023

However, weeks later, the preliminary autopsy report indicated that none of the injuries on the body were sufficiently serious to have caused death. The possibility that the death had been the consequence of an “agitated delirium”, a state produced by pre-existing pathologies, was then evaluated.

A third brother of Torrén, Luis, died a year later after being shot by two people when he was walking down the sidewalk on 4200 Puerto Argentino street, in the Triángulo neighborhood, on August 25, 2021. The man was later hospitalized of the attack. Despite undergoing surgery and remaining in a reserved state for a few weeks, he passed away. He was 43 years old.

“You just left us, brother. You fought as far as you could like the warrior that you were. Now it’s your turn to rest and you will surely meet up there with mom, dad and your other two brothers, and they will be together again there with God. We here on Earth are going to miss you very much. We will always remember you. Rest and guide us from above, ”the Bug footballer wrote on his social networks at the time.

(James Rodríguez responds to the Colombians: ‘I really like that you put me…’)

The Nation, Argentina

GDA