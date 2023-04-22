After his outstanding victory in the TC 2,000 Colombia, finishing first in the opening race, the revelation driver Lucas Medinaenlists to participate, for the first time, in the Alpine Regional Formula European Championship (FRECA), in

the one that will run with the French motorsport team, Saintéloc Racing.

The news was confirmed after the French team announced the debut of the 19-year-old Colombian driver in this important race that will start on April 23 in Imola, Italy.

Medina is a member of the select group of Latino drivers from Saintéloc Racing, with whom the team will compete in the scheduled tests, aiming to obtain first place in the European championship.

Lucas Medina’s teammate is the pilot Emerson Fittipaldy Jr.son of the two-time Formula 1 world champion in the 1970s, Emerson Fittipaldi, a former Brazilian motorsport driver.

“I am very excited to start my first season at FRECA. It was a dream that I had for several years and for which I have been preparing with great effort, to leave the name of Colombia at the top, ”said the Bogotano about his new challenge.

And it is no secret to anyone that Lucas Medina had the support of two great teams for his participation in FRECA, as well as in the IndyCar series in the United States.

For Lucas Medina, this will be the first season in FRECA, considered an almost mandatory step for drivers between Formula 4 and Formula 3. The French Saintéloc team has placed all its trust and support in the Colombian, who assures that his plans are very ambitious to further diversify their field of action in the world of motorsports.

The 2023 season of the European Regional Formula Championship will be the fifth edition of said competition, which will begin on April 21 in Imola and end on October 22 at the Hockenheim Circuit, a racetrack located near Hockenheim, Germany, in the region metropolitan Rehin-Neckar.

This will be a parallel season for the Colombian driver, taking into account that he will have an international participation in Italy and a national one with his team participating in the TC 2,000 Colombia, for which Medina confirmed that his FORDFOCUS-33 car will be present on the track, but it will be driven by another driver from his team, when he is not in Colombia.

