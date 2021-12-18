UK Brexit Secretary David Frost has resigned. Frost is very dissatisfied with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s corona policy, among other things. Frost’s departure is another setback for Johnson who is under heavy fire.











David Frost – responsible for the follow-up steps after the British departure from the European Union – is said to have resigned a week ago. This is because he disapproves of the ‘political direction’ of the conservative ruling party, reports the British newspaper, among others Daily Mail. Johnson persuaded him to stay until January.

His departure is seen as yet another setback for the prime minister. He is already struggling with rebellion within his party, with scandals surrounding parties during the corona crisis and with the loss of a conservative stronghold in midterm elections.

For example, a few days ago it came out that the prime minister had celebrated a pizza party with his employees during the lockdown of last May. The staff present – about twenty men – drank wine and spirits and ate pizza after a press conference earlier that afternoon. This happened in the garden, but also in a few office spaces in the building. Some employees had drinks until late at night. In recent weeks, more parties at 10 Downing Street have surfaced.

These included a booze-filled Christmas drink and other festivities that are now being investigated. At that Christmas drink at the end of last year, it was forbidden for people from different households to meet inside. The party was denied, but politicians were reluctant to admit it when video footage surfaced.

Not on a par with Johnson

The ‘disillusioned’ Frost sees nothing in the latest corona measures, such as a vaccination pass, but he is also against tax increases and the plans for sustainability. He also said insufficient progress had been made in consultations with the EU on the status of Northern Ireland. This British region borders EU member Ireland, but border controls are undesirable from a historical and political point of view.

He was Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator, then the driving force behind London’s efforts to reopen negotiations on Brexit terms. David Frost himself has not yet commented on the news.

