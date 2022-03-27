The international pack of jackasses Anonymous has published 28 gigabytes of documents that, he assures, he has obtained after penetrating the computer security of the Central Bank of Russia, along with a video in which he warns the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, that all his secrets will be revealed.

“The leak about the Central Bank of Russia (28 gigabytes) has been published by Anonymous,” says the group on Twitter, where it indicates that has distributed the documents to various Internet sites and that, if the links are censored, it will share them with new ones.

Vladimir Putin in his presidential office in the Kremlin. Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV

In a video, the hackers call the Russian president a “liar, a dictator, a war criminal, a child killer.”

Thousands of innocent civilians have been killed on Putin’s orders in Ukraine, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, hospitals, schools and shelters have been bombed, children have lost their families and families have lost their children.

“Vladimir Putin, no secret is safe, we are everywhere: in your palace, where you eat, at your table, in your bedroom,” added a jacker wearing the typical Anonymous mask.

“Now we share thousands of documents belonging to the Central Bank of Russia: agreements, correspondence, money transfers, trade secrets of your oligarchs, economic reports that you hide from the public, trade agreements that you have signed with other countries, statements, information of your registered supporters , your video conferences and the programs you use,” says the group.