The company, after officially changing its name, re-baptizes the direct of its Virtual Reality glasses.

We have already mentioned on multiple occasions that technological advances are giving us many reasons to enter the various universes of video games. The Virtual reality is another one of these excuses, and Goal has not missed the opportunity to give us a Meta Quest (formerly known as Oculus Quest) that already has an annual event to present future experiences for players.

The event will be broadcast on April 20 at 7:00 p.m.Just as it happened with Meta, originally known as Facebookthis direct is also re-baptized with the name of Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. Despite this change, manufacturers promise continue to announce exciting content for the device on the day April 20 at 7:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. You can follow the live through the Facebook channels, Youtube, Twitter and OculusTV.

It is worth noting that in last year’s broadcast, Meta took the opportunity to detail the most important features of Resident Evil 4 VR. In this way, they can present some novelty that brings us one step closer to the company’s Virtual Reality, since it promises “announcements, first gameplays, game updates that arrive next year and a lot of surprises“.

After all, Meta cannot complain about the business performance of your device. In this sense, the Quest store has already exceeded 1,000 million dollars in revenue, an achievement marked especially by the aforementioned Resident Evil 4 VR. And it is that this installment has become the best seller in the history of Meta Quest, and is already preparing the new mode mercenaries for this same year.

More about: Meta Quest, Oculus Quest, Event and Meta.