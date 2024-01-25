Many people who own Nintendo Switch and are big fans of this company from Japan have been waiting for a game basically since the current console went on sale, Metroid Prime 4delivery that has not shown anything of its creation since the logo seen during the E3 2017. And it goes without saying, he had to restart development after starting with a team and then returning to the hands of Retro Studios, and with that specific message, the followers have been left waiting without much hope.

It was precisely the January 25, 2019 in the morning, when a video statement was released in which we saw Shinya Takahashi giving us a message about the restart of the creation of this game, specifying that those who had been advancing the project until that moment had not fully convinced them. That leads us to the fact that the team in charge of the game was finally changed by its original developers and that things could take a more striking path for this great fourth installment.

Since that message in Youtube We have not had any other information about the game, nothing beyond rumors about other specific games, because along the way came the news of the return of the saga to 2D, which led to the launch of Dreadwhich was worked by those who brought Samus Returns on 3DS. Some time later there were more myths under the table talking about some type of remake, so just over a year ago there was the shadow drop of Metroid Prime Remaster for Nintendo switch.

Given these latest developments in the franchise in general, it is possible that the game will no longer be released for the current generation in NintendoThat is, it would be released for the so-called Switch 2, which would be close to being announced, taking into account the traditional direct estimate for February. Unless the company wants to save the reveal of the console for the middle of the year, then there are games that will be released in the following months such as Princess Peach Showtime!and it is not intended to eclipse their sales.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: At this moment, many of us have lost hope of seeing the game for the current Switch, perhaps they are betting on taking the experience one level further and thus opening the generation on the right foot. We'll have to wait to see if Nintendo says anything in the next live stream.