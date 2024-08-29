Anne’s Choice – L’Événement: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

This evening, Thursday 29 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, Anne’s Choice – L’Événement will be broadcast, a 2021 film directed by Audrey Diwan. Adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s autobiographical novel The Event (2000), won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In 1963, Anne, a brilliant student from a modest background, finds herself facing an unwanted pregnancy. The future she has imagined for herself is also at risk, at a time when abortion is illegal in France.

Anne’s Choice – The Event: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Anne’s Choice – The Event, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Anamaria Vartolomei: Anne Duchesne

Kacey Mottet Klein: Jean

Luana Bajrami: Helene

Louise Orry-Diquero: Brigitte

Louise Chevillotte:Olivia

Pio Marmaï: Professor Bornec

Sandrine Bonnaire: Gabrielle

Anna Mouglalis:Claire

Leonor Oberson: Mrs. Rivière

Cyril Metzger: Gaspard

Eric Verdin: Jacques

Alice de Lencquesaing: Laetitia

Madeleine Baudot: Lise

Fabrizio Rongione: Dr. Ravinsky

Isabelle Mazin: Magda

Julien Frison: Maxime

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Anne’s Choice – The Event live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Thursday 29 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rai 3. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.