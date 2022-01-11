After the success of MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES ‘MISSION, Nexo Digital announces the appointments of the season ANIME AT CINEMA 2022, which will start this January with DEMON SLAYER – THE MOVIE: THE MUGEN TRAIN and will continue in February and March with SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE THE MOVIE: ARIA OF A STARLESS NIGHT and in April with THE LUCK OF NIKUKO. With the discount coupon you find below you can enter the cinema at a reduced price. Here is the calendar of events:

17, 18.1 January 9, 2022 : DEMON SLAYER – THE MOVIE: THE MUGEN TRAIN

: DEMON SLAYER – THE MOVIE: THE MUGEN TRAIN February 28, March 1 and 2, 2022 : SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE THE MOVIE: ARIA OF A STARLESS NIGHT

: SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE THE MOVIE: ARIA OF A STARLESS NIGHT 4, 5, 6 April 2022: THE LUCK OF NIKUKO

Source: Nexo Digital