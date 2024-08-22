Nintendo has confirmed it’s shutting down Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp at the end of the year, shifting focus to a “paid version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” which will release “in the future.”

The current free iteration of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp – which has been running for seven years – will close at 3pm UK time on 28th November 2024. In a statement, the developer/publisher said it would share more information about the premium game in October 2024, and thanked players for their “patience and understanding”.

Let’s Play Animal Crossing New Horizons: HIDE & SEEK IN SWINDON!Watch on YouTube

Nintendo confirms that in-game events and item distribution will “continue until the service ends”, although the sale of in-game Leaf Tickets will “cease” shortly before servers shut down.

From 28th October, you won’t be able to purchase a new Pocket Camp subscription, and any existing subs will not renew. Players are advised to use all their Leaf Tickets before the game closes.

Players who’d like to try the new premium game will be able to transfer over their saved data (albeit not Leaf Tickets), and the new Animal Crossing game will not require a constant internet connection, nor “contain any in-app purchases” .

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported the game since it launched,” Nintendo said.

This marks the fifth mobile game Nintendo has shut down. Mario Kart Tour closed in 2023, Dragalia Lost in 2022, and Dr Mario World in 2021. Miitomo was also closed in 2018, just two years after it launched.