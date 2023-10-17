What happened?

The shot occurred when Belmadi replaced Said Benrahma in the 60th minute with his colleague Houssem Aouar.

The Algerian coach “dragged” the English West Ham United player forcefully by his shirt, which surprised the player.

It is believed that the reason for Belmadi’s anger was that the player refused to shake his hand when he was substituted.

Anger over the “controversial” shot

Activists on social media platforms expressed their anger at Belmadi’s behavior towards his player.

One commentator said: “This should be Belmadi’s last match with the national team,” and another said: “Benrahma showed an inappropriate reaction in front of the angry coach.”

An activist on the “X” platform, “Twitter”, previously highlighted: “Belmadi was not at the level, neither in the lineup nor in his behavior with Benrahma.”

Another considered that what happened was “a grave mistake by Belmadi in front of the world, not to spread the national team’s lies in front of the world.”

Belmadi comments

In his statement during a press conference after the end of the match, Belmadi said:

I don’t want to talk about what happened with Benrahma.

Such things happen in football. He wasn’t happy when he came out, and I wasn’t happy either.

We cannot create another story like what happened with Soleimani about the penalty kick in recent days.

There is no benefit for the national team in talking about what happened, perhaps only the benefit for the press.

It is noteworthy that the Algerian national team snatched a thrilling draw in time from its Egyptian counterpart, 1-1, on Monday evening, at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in the Emirati city of Al Ain, in a friendly international football match, as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the African Cup finals in Côte d’Ivoire at the beginning of the year. Next year.