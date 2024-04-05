It's been more than seven years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up their relationship, a two-year marriage that followed a decade-long courtship. Then, the revelations began to arrive, such as Jolie's accusations against Pitt that he had mistreated his children. A serious incident on a private plane, which even the FBI investigated, set off alarm bells. Now, when the couple is completely estranged (they have been legally single for five years) and their children are coming of age, Jolie accuses Pitt not only of physical abuse against her children, but also against herself.

The new lawsuit was known on Thursday afternoon in the United States and, in reality, is related to the fight that Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, have had for years over the land of some vineyards in France, the called Chateau Miraval. In 2022, the actor sued his ex-wife for selling them without his consent and also for purposely damaging the reputation of his winery. Now, the protagonist of Maleficent is the one who is suing her ex-husband, accusing him that, when she offered to sell him her share of the winery, he refused to buy it from her unless the actress accepted a “more cumbersome” and “broad” confidentiality agreement, as reported. media like People and Page Six, who have had access to the demand. But also, it talks about Pitt physically abusing Jolie for years.

“While Pitt's history of physical abuse toward Jolie began long before the family's plane trip from France to Los Angeles in September 2016, this flight marked the first time he also physically abused children. Then, Jolie left him immediately,” the document reads. The lawsuit explains that the confidentiality agreement that Pitt would have required from Jolie sought to cover up her “personal misconduct, whether related or not to Miraval,” in order to prevent her from talking about the still-alleged assaults.

According to Jolie's version presented by her lawyers, Pitt's defense team intended to “contractually force” the actress to remain silent after learning that in 2021 she presented a sealed file with “emails, summaries of family testimonies and other evidence” to help her obtain custody of her children. That's when Pitt would have agreed to buy Jolie's shares in her French winery, but — according to the new legal documents — she backed out, fearing that those sealed documents “could become public.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, at a party in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, in November 2015. Michael Kovac (Getty Images)

The lawsuit also explains why the actress never filed charges against her partner. According to reports, “she believed it was best for Pitt to accept responsibility for her and help the family recover from the post-traumatic stress he caused them.”

In a statement to the portal Page Six, the actress' lawyer, Paul Murphy, has stated that “Pitt refused to buy out Jolie when she refused to be silenced by that confidentiality agreement.” “By refusing to buy her out but then suing her, Pitt directly called into question why this agreement was so important to him and what he hoped it would bury: his abuses against Jolie and her family,” the lawyer stated, referring to the lawsuit. that Pitt filed against Jolie in February 2022 for selling his shares in the winery to another party.

Another source close to Jolie claims in People that she “does not want to bring these issues to light, but she is doing so because Pitt's lawsuit against her is forcing her to defend herself,” and that the actress does not want to go to trial, but that, if it comes to that extreme, “she will be forced to use said evidence, whether she wants to or not.”

For their part, Pitt's lawyers have not wanted to make statements on the matter, although sources on the side have told both People like Page Six that “there is a pattern of behavior: every time [Jolie] lose, keep coming back to this, there is nothing new.” This time they also minimize their complaints, ensuring that “they continue trying to distract attention from their legal losses by giving irrelevant or imprecise information.”

